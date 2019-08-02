13 Reasons Why trailer: Clay Jensen finds himself amidst yet another unexpected high school murder

In the new trailer of season 3 of 13 Reasons Why, our favourite protagonist, Clay Jensen (Dylan Minnette) finds himself embroiled amidst yet another high school murder. Only this time, it is of Bryce Walker, the notorious perpetrator of the past two seasons.

The trailer, clocking in at one minute and 36 seconds, slowly reveals each character, as their brief introductions are made, through the roving camera. Liberty High is witnessing another murder, and the students are suspects this time around as well.

A cryptic voiceover gives viewers a brief idea about the ominous circumstances in the school at the time of the murder. “Here’s the thing about the kids at Liberty High,” the voice-over says. “They’re connected by their secrets. Connected and forever changed. The truth is, given the right circumstances, the right motivation — anyone could have done this.”

Katherine Langford, who played the lead Hannah Baker, confirmed her exit from the series after its second season bowed out.

The first season of 13 Reasons Why explored why Hannah committed suicide and the follow-up instalment saw the aftermath of her death — her ghostly manifestation for Clay (played by Minnette) or his delusions.

Season two ended with Bryce serving only three months of probation after being arrested on charges of felony sexual assault, gearing up to leave Liberty High School and Clay thwarting a mass shooting at the hands of Tyler, a ticking time bomb.

13 Reasons Why is scheduled to return to Netflix on 23 August.

