13 Reasons Why creator Brian Yorkey hints at tentative plot of Netflix show's season 3

13 Reasons Why creator Brian Yorkey has shed a light on the possibility of a third season of the controversial Netflix series.

During a Netflix panel, Yorkey was asked about the show's renewal for a third installment and where the story might head if the series continues.

"I think the themes are sort of inherent in the action of season two. It's a question of, is there more story to tell, do we want to see these kids not only continue to recover, but, how do they bring forward into their lives the thing they've learned about what they've been through?" Yorkey said, according to Deadline.

"Whether 13 Reasons Why goes forward on Netflix, or just in the minds of fans, what happened to Hannah will always be the first clause of the story. The rest of the story is about young people, as so many young people, maybe all young people today (learn) how to heal from the things that have hurt them To make the world that they want it to be, not just the world they are inheriting and above all, how to take care of each other," he added.

Actor Katherine Langford, who recently announced her departure from 13 Reasons Why, said the show will remain an "important part of my life".

"It was the first job I ever had," Langford, who played the lead Hannah Baker in the show, had said.

Updated Date: Jun 04, 2018 11:13 AM