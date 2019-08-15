13 Reasons Why Season 3 trailer 2: Clay Jensen must gear up to decode yet another murder mystery

In the new trailer of season 3 of 13 Reasons Why, protagonist Clay Jensen (Dylan Minnette) finds himself embroiled amidst yet another high school murder. Only this time, it is of Bryce Walker, the notorious perpetrator of the past two seasons.

The trailer opens to investigation around Bryce's death which sends Liberty High into chaos. Everyone is a suspect, and everyone suspects the others. Clay, who haunted down the reasons behind Hannah's suicide, and given his obsession to get her justice, is put on a pedestal too. He insists to his mother that he did not do anything, but she shoots back, “But the police think that you did.”

"As the mystery of his death engulfs the town, it’s up to a shrewd outsider to steer the group through an investigation that threatens to lay bare everyone’s deepest secrets,” reads the logline.

Who killed Bryce Walker? New evidence has arrived in the final trailer for season 3. pic.twitter.com/wdRU0Q3495 — 13 Reasons Why (@13ReasonsWhy) August 14, 2019

Katherine Langford, who played the lead Hannah Baker, confirmed her exit from the series after its second season bowed out.

The first season of 13 Reasons Why explored why Hannah committed suicide, and the follow-up instalment saw the aftermath of her death — her ghostly manifestation for Clay (played by Minnette) or his delusions.

Season 2 ended with Bryce serving only three months of probation after being arrested on charges of felony sexual assault, gearing up to leave Liberty High School and Clay thwarting a mass shooting at the hands of Tyler, a ticking time bomb.

13 Reasons Why made headlines again last month when Netflix agreed to edit a Season 1 scene that graphically depicted Hannah taking her life. This decision came in the wake of a new study that drew a connection between a spike in suicides among US youth and the popularity of the show.

Brain Yorkey, creator of the show, took to Twitter to explain that the purpose of the show was to help young viewers encourage empathy towards mental health. He wrote, "No one scene is more important than the life of the show, and its message that we must take better care of each other. We believe this edit will help the show do the most good for the most people while mitigating any risk for especially vulnerable young viewers.”

13 Reasons Why is scheduled to return to Netflix on 23 August.

Updated Date: Aug 15, 2019 08:40:19 IST