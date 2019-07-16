13 Reasons Why: Netflix snips graphic suicide scene following backlash from mental health experts

Netflix has edited out the controversial suicide scene from 13 Reasons Why two years after the show premiered on the streaming platform.

The graphic scene which aired in the first season finale showed protagonist Hannah cutting her wrists with a razor blade before bleeding out in the bathroom. The scene faced severe backlash with mental health experts voicing concern that it may have contributed to copycat suicides among teens. The episode also opened with a warning to the viewers that the instalment "may not be suitable for younger audiences" and included "graphic depictions of violence and suicide".

The new scene has now been updated on the Netflix site and features Hannah looking at herself in the mirror before cutting herself to see her parents' reaction to her suicide.

Here is the official statement:

An update on 13 Reasons Why If you or someone you know needs help finding crisis resources please visit https://t.co/cNtjtuNG1p pic.twitter.com/SxGjbYpZF6 — Netflix US (@netflix) July 16, 2019

"As we prepare to launch season three later this summer, we've been mindful about the ongoing debate around the show. So on the advice of medical experts, including Dr Christine Moutier, chief medical officer at the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, we've decided with creator Brian Yorkey and the producers to edit the scene in which Hannah takes her own life from season one," reads Netflix's statement.

Ahead of the release of the third season of 13 Reasons Why, Yorkey also took to Twitter to share the new development. He explained that the purpose of the show was to help young viewers encourage empathy towards mental health. He further justified that their creative intent in portraying the reality of suicide in such graphic detail in season one was only to tell the truths about the horror of such an act, and make sure no one would ever wish to emulate it. "No one scene is more important than the life of the show, and its message that we must take better care of each other. We believe this edit will help the show do the most good for the most people while mitigating any risk for especially vulnerable young viewers.” added Brain.

A statement from our show creator Brian Yorkey. pic.twitter.com/J6XiD9LVkU — 13 Reasons Why (@13ReasonsWhy) July 16, 2019

13 Reasons Why is based on the young adult novel of the same name by Jay Asher. The story follows the life of a teenager who takes her own life leaving behind mysterious audio recordings for her classmate. In them, she explains the 13 reasons why she chose to commit suicide.

Updated Date: Jul 16, 2019 13:51:06 IST