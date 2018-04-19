102 Not Out song 'Badumbaaa' shows dad Amitabh Bachchan singing, dancing with son Rishi Kapoor

OMG - Oh My God! director Umesh Shukla's latest offering 102 Not Out is a special film for many reasons. Most importantly because it stars Bollywood veterans Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor together after a gap of 27 years. In the film, they are going to be seen as father and son, where Bachchan plays a 102-year-old cool dad to his 75-year-old 'old-school' son.

After the first song 'Bachche Ki Jaan', 102 Not Out's latest song 'Badumbaaa' is out and it is indeed one of the coolest numbers from Bollywood this year. Voiced by Bachchan and Kapoor, the song is filled with humour, love and zest.

The song dwells in the realm of old-world charm. With Bachchan and Kapoor shaking a leg (or two) and singing amid a colourful and joyful crowd, 'Badumbaaa' gives us a catchphrase and a signature dance step. The music is upbeat, and both the actors look adorable in their respective get-ups.

The song has been composed by Bachchan himself and written by Amitabh Bhattacharya. 102 Not Out is slated to hit the theatres on 4 May.

The official synopsis of the film reads:"102 years young Dattatraya Vakharia (Bachchan) lives life to the fullest and wants to break the record of oldest living man, that’s held by a 118 years old Chinese. Dattatraya wants to live a stress-free life in order to become the oldest living man. However, there is only one hindrance — his 75-year-old son Babulal (Rishi Kapoor) who has resigned himself to a life of old age stuck in drudgery."

Watch the song here:



