You are here:

102 Not Out, Omerta box office collection: Amitabh, Rishi-starrer sees strong jump on Saturday, crosses Rs 9 cr

FP Staff

May,06 2018 15:00:20 IST

This Friday saw the releases of Rajkummar Rao-starrer Omerta and the 102 Not Out starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor. While Omerta's total collection did not quite set the box office on fire, 102 Not Out relied on star power and strong word of mouth to deliver strong numbers.

According to film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Rajkummar's portrayal of British-born Pakistani terrorist Omar Saeed Shaikh started picking up business on Saturday but the overall numbers were sub par. The film has totalled Rs 1.64 crore as of Saturday.

102 Not Out too saw an upward trend on its second day of release. While the Friday collections were Rs 3.52 crores, Saturday saw the comedy pick up Rs 5.53 crore taking the total to Rs 9.05 crore.

Meanwhile, Avengers: Infinity War continues to roaring business both in India and abroad. In India, has totalled an impressive Rs 223.51 crore till now while worldwide, it became the fastest film to hit the $1 billion mark.

Updated Date: May 06, 2018 15:00 PM

tags: #102 Not Out #Bollywood #box office #BuzzPatrol #Omerta #releases

also see

Rajkummar Rao's Omerta, 102 Not Out, Naa Peru Surya, Iruttu Murattu Kuthu: Know Your releases

Rajkummar Rao's Omerta, 102 Not Out, Naa Peru Surya, Iruttu Murattu Kuthu: Know Your releases

Avengers: Infinity War becomes first Hollywood film to earn Rs 20 cr in five days at Indian box office

Avengers: Infinity War becomes first Hollywood film to earn Rs 20 cr in five days at Indian box office

Before 102 Not Out, Rishi Kapoor on working with Amitabh Bachchan in their five previous films

Before 102 Not Out, Rishi Kapoor on working with Amitabh Bachchan in their five previous films