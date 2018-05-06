102 Not Out, Omerta box office collection: Amitabh, Rishi-starrer sees strong jump on Saturday, crosses Rs 9 cr

This Friday saw the releases of Rajkummar Rao-starrer Omerta and the 102 Not Out starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor. While Omerta's total collection did not quite set the box office on fire, 102 Not Out relied on star power and strong word of mouth to deliver strong numbers.

According to film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Rajkummar's portrayal of British-born Pakistani terrorist Omar Saeed Shaikh started picking up business on Saturday but the overall numbers were sub par. The film has totalled Rs 1.64 crore as of Saturday.

#Omertà witnesses growth on Sat... While the growth is substantial, the overall total remains on the lower side... Sun biz holds the key... Fri 54 lakhs, Sat 1.09 cr. Total: ₹ 1.64 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 6, 2018

102 Not Out too saw an upward trend on its second day of release. While the Friday collections were Rs 3.52 crores, Saturday saw the comedy pick up Rs 5.53 crore taking the total to Rs 9.05 crore.

Strong word of mouth is translating into BO numbers... #102NotOut witnesses an upward trend on Day 2... 57.10% growth... It’s all about maintaining the pace today [Sun] and also on weekdays... Fri 3.52 cr, Sat 5.53 cr. Total: ₹ 9.05 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 6, 2018

Meanwhile, Avengers: Infinity War continues to roaring business both in India and abroad. In India, has totalled an impressive Rs 223.51 crore till now while worldwide, it became the fastest film to hit the $1 billion mark.

#AvengersInfinityWar is a ONE-HORSE RACE... Biz jumps on second Sat... Its biz is not expected to exhaust soon... [Week 2] Fri 7.17 cr, Sat 10.53 cr. Total: ₹ 174.34 cr NettBOC. India biz... GrossBOC: ₹ 223.51 cr... #Avengers #InfinityWar — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 6, 2018

Updated Date: May 06, 2018 15:00 PM