Avengers: Infinity War crosses $1 billion worldwide in 11 days; record previously held by Star Wars: The Force Awakens

The Avengers: Infinity War juggernaut continues to demolish records at the box office. On Saturday, it crossed $1 billion in worldwide box office sales, becoming the fastest film to do as it accomplished the feat in just 11 days.

The Marvel film beat 2015's Star Wars: The Force Awakens by a day in hitting the $1 billion mark, reported CNN Money. Infinity War is Marvel's sixth film to hit a billion and Disney's 17th.

Disney had said on Saturday that the Marvel superhero saga had earned just under $975 million in global box office through Friday. Since the film earned nearly $70 million on Friday alone, the company was confident that it would break the billion barrier on Saturday.

The star-stuffed Infinity Wars features Robert Downey Jr., Benedict Cumberbatch, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, and Chadwick Boseman, whose Black Panther movie has made more than $1.3 billion and remains in theatres.

The cash registers are unlikely to stop ringing soon as Vanity Fair pointed out that Infinity War hasn’t even opened yet in China, the second-biggest movie market in the world. It will release in the Asian country on 11 May.

Senior trade analyst Taran Adarsh had told Firstpost that the tremendous hype and cult-following for the film worked in its favour. "Avengers, or any Marvel film, has a great fan following. In my personal opinion, apart from all the favourite superhero films, Avengers: Infinity War had a strong villain with an emotional side too. Thanos was a very powerful entity, and he was not very easy to defeat. I think it surely grabbed the attention of viewers. Also, it is a very well-made and a much-awaited film."

Updated Date: May 06, 2018 11:52 AM