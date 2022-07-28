YASASVI 2022: NTA invites applications for Young Achievers Scholarship test, check official notice

It will be a three-hour long test and will be held in computer-based test (CBT) mode. The exam will be an objective type involving 100 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). The question paper will be available in two languages - Hindi and English, respectively

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has invited applications from interested school students (Class 9 and Class 11) for the PM Young Achievers Scholarship Award Scheme for Vibrant India (YASASVI) Entrance Test, 2022. Students studying in Class IX and Class XI in identified schools across India can apply for the exam on the official website at yet.nta.ac.in.

The deadline to apply for the YASASVI entrance test 2022 is till 26 August. While, the correction window for the online application form will be open from 27 to 31 August 2022. The entrance exam is scheduled to be conducted on 11 September in 78 cities across the country. The admit card of the same will be issued by the agency on 5 September this year.

Find the official notice here.

Check steps to apply for the YASASVI entrance test 2022:

Step 1: Go to the official website at yet.nta.ac.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the "Register" link that is on the homepage.

Step 3: Students need to register themselves, create an account, and login into the portal.

Step 4: Then, apply for the exam and fill up all the required details.

Step 5: To complete the process, submit the application form and keep a printout of the same for future use.

Direct link to register.

Students should note that they are not required to pay any examination fee for the YASASVI entrance test.

Details on YASASVI Exam:

It will be a three-hour long test and will be held in computer-based test (CBT) mode. The exam will be an objective type involving 100 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). The question paper will be available in two languages - Hindi and English, respectively.

The YASASVI exam is held for the selection of candidates belonging to Other Backward Class (OBC), Economically Backward Class (EBC), and De-Notified Tribes (DNT) categories for the award of scholarship for studying in Schools identified by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment (MSJ&E).

