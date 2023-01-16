XAT 2023: Results to be declared on 31 January, check steps to download

Xavier School of Management will declare the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT 2023) results on 31 January. Candidates may download the XAT 2023 result from the official web portal. The XAT 2023 response sheet was issued on 10 January. Once XAT results 2023 are announced, students will be able to download the XAT scorecard from the official web portal between 31 January and 31 March. The XAT exam was conducted for admission to PGDM Business Management (BM) and Human Resource Management (HRM) courses. The percentile of XAT 2023 is based on the scaled score of each category from which questions have been asked.

What are the steps to download XAT 2023 results?

Visit the official web portal of XAT.

Click on the XAT 2023 result link on the homepage.

Fill in your XAT ID and password.

The XAT results 2023 results will appear on the screen.

Download the XAT 2023 scorecard for future reference.

It is to be noted that the XAT 2023 was held on Sunday, 8 January 2023, by Xavier School of Management (XLRI) in online Computer Based Test (CBT) mode at various exam centres in the country.

The XAT 2023 exam scores are valid for admission to XAMI institutes, XLRI-Jamshedpur, and over 1,000 Business schools that take into consideration the XAT scores for admission purposes.

Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur organised the XAT 2023. The XAT question paper had two parts – Part 1 and Part 2. Part 1 consisted of three sections with 24, 21 and 27 questions respectively. Part 2 of the question paper had 25 General Knowledge questions and an essay.

Candidates should keep a check on the XAT’s official web portal for the latest updates related to the results.

