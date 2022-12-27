Written exam result for TN Police Constable and other vacancies released, check details

Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has declared the result of the written exam held for Constable, Firemen, and Jail Warder at tnusrb.tn.gov.in. TNUSRB held a written exam for these vacancies on 27 November. Tamil Language Eligibility Test & Main Written Examination was held between 10 am to 12 pm. The final answer key was published on 20 December. The recruitment drive aims to fill 3,552 vacancies in the Tamil Nadu Police, including 2,180 in the Police Department, 1,091 in the Investigation Department, 120 Firemen and 161 Jail Warders. The final answer key was released based on the objections raised against the provisional answer key. Candidates would now move ahead to the further stages of the recruitment process.

What are the steps to check the TNUSRB Constable Result 2022?

Go to the official web portal of the Board.

Go to the link for the list of qualified candidates for the PET Exam.

The Constable result PDF will open, search for your roll number and name.

Download and take a printout of the Constable Result PDF for future reference.

Here is the direct link to check the TNUSRB result.

Check the TNUSRB roster-wise result here.

Click here to check the TNUSRB final answer key.

What is the selection process?

TNUSRB recruitment process has three phases: Written exam including (Tamil Language Eligibility Test and Main exam), Physical Efficiency Test and Special Marks. A provisional Select List will be released based on the total marks secured in the Written Examination, Physical Efficiency Test, and NCC, NSS, and Sports/Games Special marks.

