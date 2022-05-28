Western Railway invites applications for Apprentice Recruitment, find direct link here

In the notification shared on the official site, Western Railway has informed that the number of training slots mentioned in the bulletin can increase or decrease depending upon the actual needs of the administration at the time of the final selection process

Western Railway has started the registration process for Apprentice vacancies today, 28 May. Eligible candidates who are interested in applying for the posts can register themselves online from the official website of RRC WR which is rrc-wr.com. The last date of the registration process is 27 June.

Western Railway is running this recruitment drive to fill up a total of 3,612 vacancies in several posts like fitter, welder, carpenter, painter, diesel mechanic, electrician, electronic mechanic, mechanic motor vehicle, wireman, AC mechanic, pipefitter, plumber, draftsman, PASSA, stenographer, machinist, and tuner.

Direct link to apply.

In the notification shared on the official site, Western Railway has informed that the number of training slots mentioned in the bulletin can increase or decrease depending upon the actual needs of the administration at the time of the final selection process. It is also noted that Engineering Graduates and Diploma holders are not permitted to apply for Apprenticeships as they are governed by a separate scheme of apprenticeship.

Read the official notification.

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates who have passed Class 10th in the 10+2 system with minimum marks of 50% and also possess an ITI Certificate in required trades can apply for the recruitment process. The age limit for the applicants is 15 to 24 years.

Application Fee:

Aspirants need to pay Rs 100 as the application fee to register online. Women candidates and candidates from reserved categories such as SC/ST/PWD are not required to pay any application fee. The payment can be done through Credit Card, Debit Card, and Internet Banking.

Selection Process:

The information provided by the candidates while filling out the application forms will be verified in the concerned Divisions & Workshops. Candidates will be shortlisted based on the average percentage of marks obtained by the applicants in both class 10th and the ITI examination.

How to apply:

Visit the official site, rrc-wr.com

Click on the application link to register

Fill up the form with personal details such as Aadhaar number, Marks, CGPA, preference for Divisions and Workshops etc.

Pay the required application fee, if applicable

Submit the application and take out a hard copy

