West Bengal Police Wireless Supervisor vacancies: Admit card out for final competitive exam; check details

The examination for the Wireless Supervisor (Technical) Grade-II in West Bengal Police Telecommunications–2020 recruitment is scheduled to be conducted on Wednesday, 8 June. The examination will be held in two shifts from 11 AM to 3 PM.

The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board has uploaded the admit card for the recruitment of Wireless Supervisor (Technical) Grade-II in West Bengal Police Telecommunications–2020 on their official website. Candidates who have qualified for taking the final written examination can check and download the e-admit card from the official site of West Bengal Police which is wbpolice.gov.in.

The examination for the Wireless Supervisor (Technical) Grade-II in West Bengal Police Telecommunications–2020 recruitment is scheduled to be conducted on Wednesday, 8 June. The examination will be held in two shifts from 11 AM to 3 PM.

The e-admit card conveys important details like exam date, exam timing, exam shift, exam centre and candidates particulars. Candidates are instructed to bring a printed hard copy of the electronically generated admit card to get the entry to their allotted examination venue. The WBPRB has also stated that no paper admit card will be distributed. Aspirants need to reach the examination venue along with valid ID proof such as Aadhaar Card, PAN Card or Voter ID Card for individual verification.

Read the notification here.

Steps to follow while downloading the E-Admit card:

Visit the West Bengal Police’s official site, wbpolice.gov.in.

Under the recruitment tab, click on the link of admit card for Wireless Supervisor posts.

Login using the application number and date of birth.

A pop-up window will display the E-Admit card.

Download and print a copy.

Direct link to download admit card is here.

In the official notification of the West Bengal Police, candidates are requested to follow the instructions provided on the admit card. “Mobile phones, Bluetooth enabled hearing devices, portable scanners, digital wristwatches, calculators or any other material for cheating is strictly prohibited from being taken into the venue and strict legal action will be taken against those found in possession at the time of entry or use during the exam. Any type of canvassing during the recruitment process will lead to the cancellation of candidature without recourse to representation”, the press release stated.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.