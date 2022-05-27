West Bengal Police SI, Sergeant recruitment 2021: Prelims answer key released; check wbpolice.gov.in

Candidates can send their doubts or draw attention to any discrepancy through an e-mail to wbprb10@gmail.com within seven days from the declaration of answer key

The answer key for the sub-inspectors/sub-inspectress (Unarmed Branch) and sergeant in Kolkata Police preliminary exam has been released by the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB). Candidates can download the answer keys at the official website — wbpolice.gov.in.

“All candidates are advised to compare the answer with the question paper carefully and bring apparent incongruities, if any, to the notice of the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board,” the official notice read. Candidates can send their doubts through an e-mail to wbprb10@gmail.com within seven days from the declaration of answer keys. Find the official notice here.

The West Bengal Police SI, Sergeant exam 2022 was conducted on 27 March, Sunday, from 12:00 pm to 1:30 pm. Through this recruitment drive, the board seeks to fill 330 vacancies.

Vacancy details:

Sub-inspector in Kolkata Police- 181 vacancies

Sergeant in Kolkata Police- 122 positions

Sub-inspectress of Kolkata Police- 27 vacancies

Here are a few steps on how to download WB Police SI answer key 2022:

Step 1: Go to the official website at wbpolice.gov.in

Step 2: Search and click on the ‘Recruitment’ link that is available on the homepage

Step 3: Select ‘Get Details’ against the link that reads ‘Recruitment to the post of Sub-Inspector / Sub-inspectress (Unarmed Branch) and Sergeant in Kolkata Police 2021’

Step 4: Then, click on the answer key link and the WB Police SI Answer key will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check and download the WB Police SI answer key 2022 and keep a printout of the same for future use.

Find the direct link here.

Selection process: Candidates will be selected on the basis of a preliminary examination, followed by a physical measurement test (PMT), physical efficiency test (PET), final combined competitive examination and personality test.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.