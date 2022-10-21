Registration for round 1 of West Bengal National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 counselling will start tomorrow, 22 October, at 4 pm. A tentative schedule for the West Bengal NEET UG 2022 counselling round 1 has been released. Candidates can register for counselling on the official website of West Bengal Main Computerised Counselling.

The registration and fee payment deadline for West Bengal NEET UG counselling is 25 October. The first round of provisional seat allotment results will be announced on 28 October after 6 pm. The round 1 final list of successfully verified candidates will be available on 29 October. Candidates need to report to the allotted educational institutes from 29 October to 2 November.

Only those candidates who have qualified NEET UG 2022 exam are eligible to register for the state counselling for MBBS and BDS admission.

View the schedule here.

Steps to apply for counselling for West Bengal NEET 2022

Step 1: After landing on the website, click on the widget which reads, “UG Medical & Dental Counselling”.

Step 2: Now, key in the asked credentials including the NEET roll number and application number.

Step 3: Login and proceed with filling up the application form.

Step 4: Then, upload the specified documents and pay the required registration fees.

Step 5: Go through the details properly and complete the submission of the form.

The West Bengal PG Medical and Dental 2022 round 2 counselling started from 19 October. The final list of the verified candidates will be released on 22 October, after 6 pm. These applicants can proceed with the choice filling and locking process. The process will take place till 24 October.

View circular here

Candidates who have been already verified in round 1, do not need to apply for verification again. After the admission process of round 2 has been completed, the data of the remaining/admitted candidates will be shared with the Government of India counselling authority and such list will be out of further round(s) of counselling, as per the official notice.

