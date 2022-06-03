West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2022: Class 10 toppers' list out, check names here

Arnab Gharai of Ramharipur Ramakrishna Mission High School in Bankura and Raunak Mandal East Burdwan jointly secured the 1st rank. Both Gharai and Mandal obtained 693 marks (which is a 99 percent score) in the exam.

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has announced the Madhyamik or Class 10 result 2022 today, 3 June. The Class 10 results were announced at 9 am by the Board president. Students can check their results by visiting the official website on wbbse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in.

This year, boys have performed better than girls in the West Bengal Class 10 exam. The pass percentage of boys is 88.59 and for girls, it is 85 percent.

Arnab Gharai of Ramharipur Ramakrishna Mission High School in Bankura and Raunak Mandal East Burdwan jointly secured the 1st rank. Both Gharai and Mandal obtained 693 marks (which is a 99 percent score) in the exam. Raunak Mandal of West Midnapore and Kaushiki Sarkar of Malda stood 2nd with 692 marks.

Below are the names of other rank holders:

3rd Rank: Ananya Dasgupta and Debshika Pradhan

4th Rank: Avik Das, Abhisek Gupra, Sagnik Kumar De, and Souharbdya Sinha

5th Rank: Debadatta Kundu, Dhrubajit Saha, Arman Isteq Ali, Abjinee Saha, Aninda Saha, Samiya Yasim, Jenifar Rana, Poulami Bera, Subhro Dutta and Samrat Mondal

Apart from the official website, West Bengal Madhyamik result 2022 can be checked via SMS or Digilocker.

Here are a few steps to check results through the official website:

Step 1: Go to wbresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the link for class 10 results given on the WBBSE homepage.

Step 3: As a new page opens, students need to enter their required details to access the results.

Step 4: Within a few minutes, the West Bengal Madhyamik result 2022 will appear on your screen.

Step 5: Check and download the result. Take a printout of the same for future use.

In 2022, 11.8 lakh students appeared for the exam that was conducted from 7 to 16 March. Last year, the pass percentage in the West Bengal Class 10 board exam was 100 as it was based on an alternative assessment model.