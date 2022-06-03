WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2022 declared: 86.60% clear Class 10 exam, boys outshine girls

Candidates can check their West Bengal Madhyamik result 2022 at the website at wbresults.nic.in and wbbse.wb.gov.in. Students can also check their results via SMS or Digilocker.

The Class 10 board results have been declared by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) today, 3 June. The pass percentage for the West Bengal Madhyamik or 10th board exams this year is 86.60 percent.

Boys have outperformed girls in the West Bengal Class 10 exam this year. The pass percentage of boys stood at 88.59 percent, while for girls, it was 85 percent.

Steps to check result via website:

• Visit the WBBSE’s official website at wbresults.nic.in.

• Click on the link for class 10 results given on the WBBSE main page.

• Enter the required details such as your West Bengal Board roll number to access the results.

• The West Bengal Madhyamik result 2022 will appear on your screen.

• Check your Class 10 scores and take a printout for future use.

Direct link here.

Students can also directly check their scores on the widget below:

Check West Bengal Madhyamik result 2022 via SMS:

• Type in your WB <space> your Class 10 roll number

• Send in the message to 5676750

• The WB Class 10 results will appear on your mobile phone.

Check results via Digilocker:

• Download the Digilocker app from Apple App store or Google Playstore on your phone. You can also go to digilocker.gov.in to access the portal.

• Sign up on Digilocker using details like your name, mobile number, date of birth, email id, mobile number, and Aadhaar number.

• Create a password and select the submit option.

• Login to Digilocker using the required information.

• Select WBBSE under the ‘education’ tab.

• Choose the Madhyamik/10th exam result 2022 option.

• Enter your Aadhaar Card number.

• The West Bengal Madhyamik result 2022 will appear on your screen.

Over 11 lakh students appeared in the West Bengal Madhyamik exam 2022, which was held between 7 and 16 March. Last year, the pass percentage in the West Bengal 10th board exam was 100 percent.