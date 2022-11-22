West Central Railway has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official web portal of WCR at wcr.indianrailways.gov.in till 17 December. Through the recruitment drive, a total of 2521 vacancies will be filled up in the different trades at Units/Workshops of the railways including the BPL Division, JBP Division, KOTA Division, CRWS BPL, WRS KOTA, and HQ BPL. In order to be eligible, the applicants should have passed Class 10 or its equivalent (in 10+2 system) with a minimum of 50 percent marks and ITI in relevant trade (affiliated to NCVT and SCVT).

What is the age limit?

The candidates must be a minimum of 15 years and should not be more than the age of 24 years as on 17 November 2022. Upper age relaxation is there for candidates belonging to the reserved category.

What are the steps to apply for the WCR apprenticeship posts?

Step 1: Visit the official web portal of WCR at wcr.indianrailways.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on ‘Contact Us’ – ‘recruitment’ – ‘Railway Recruitment Cell’ – ‘Engagement of Act Apprentices for 2022-23’.

Step 3: Go to ‘Apply Online’.

Step 4: Fill in your personal details in the form carefully.

Step 5: You should go through the available training slots and their ITI Trade thoroughly and then select a particular trade of respective divisions/units.

Step 6: Take a print out of the WCR online application form.

Here is the direct link to apply for the WCR posts.

What is the application fee for WCR posts?

The application fee is ₹100/- for all candidates except those belonging to SC/ST, Persons with Benchmark Disabilities categories and Women. The payment can be made by using debit card/ credit card/ e-wallets and net banking.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.