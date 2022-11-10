Kolkata: The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has opened the registration window for recruitment of Inspector of Factories on Thursday, 10 November. Candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website of WBPSC at wbpsc.gov.in.

The last date to apply for the post of Inspector of Factories is 1 December, 2022.

According to the official notice, the edit window will open for applicants from 8 to 14 November, 2022.

“Ability to read, write and speak in Bengali is an essential requirement but such knowledge is not mandatory for candidates whose mother tongue is Nepali, unless specially mentioned,” reads the notification. Also, the knowledge of the applicant’s language ability will be tested at the time of the interview.

WBPSC plans to fill up a total of nine vacancies of Inspector of Factories in West Bengal Factories Service under the Labour Department of the state. Candidates applying should not be more than 36 years of age as on 1 January, 2022. However, the upper age requirement has been relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Steps to apply for WBPSC Inspector of Factories Recruitment 2022:

Step 1: Go to wbpsc.gov.in

Step 2: Look for and click on ‘One Time Registration’ under the Candidate’s Corner section

Step 3: On the new page, fill up the required section using your personal and contact details. With this, you will generate your enrollment number.

Step 4: Then log in using the newly generated enrollment number. To complete the process, you have to fill up the application form for the post.

Step 5: Upload the documents, pay the necessary WBPSC fee and submit the form

Step 6: Save and download the confirmation page.

Check the notification here

While applying for the post, aspirants will have to pay an application fee of Rs 210. It is to be noted that submission of more than one application for one particular post by the same name is strictly prohibited.

More details on educational qualifications, category-wise vacancies and screening tests are mentioned in the official notice.

