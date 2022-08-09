West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has issued a short notice related to the postponement of interview for the position of I.C.D.S Supervisor

West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has issued a short notice related to the postponement of interview for the position of I.C.D.S Supervisor (Female only) on its official website at pscwbonline.gov.in. Candidates who need to appear in the interview round which was scheduled on 11 August 2022 can download WBPSC ICDS Supervisor Interview 2022 Postponement Notice. It is to be noted that WBPSC was supposed to conduct an interview for the post of Supervisor (Female only) on 11 August 2022. It has now been postponed by the same because of the declaration of holiday by the state government on 11 August, 2022 for the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. The notification mentions that the Personality Test of the candidates that was to be held on that particular day is now postponed and the same is likely to be conducted in November. It further advised the candidates to keep a check on the official website for further updates.

How to Download: WBPSC ICDS Supervisor Interview 2022 Postponement Notice

Step 1: Visit the official website of PSC WB at pscwbapplication.in.

Step 2: Go to the link that reads ' IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING POSTPONEMENT OF INTERVIEW SCHEDULED ON 11.08.2022 ICDS SUPERVISOR (FEMALE ONLY) RECT. EXAM 2019 ADVT_8/2019' present at the left corner of the homepage.

Step 3: The PDF of the WBPSC ICDS Supervisor Interview Postponement Notice will open.

Step 4: Download the ICDS Supervisor Interview notice and save it for future reference.

Here is the direct link to ICDS notice:

Earlier, West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) had announced the Supervisor (Female Only) Of I.C.D.S., Mains Result 2019 on its official web portal. A total of 8126 candidates were called for the personality test on the basis of the results of the written test (Part 2).

The candidates who were called for the Personality Test were provisionally subject to verification of their eligibility with regard to the examination in all respects that included the online verification of documents (e.g. Academic Qualification, Proof of Age, caste etc.).

If the candidates are not able to produce the documents, their candidature will be straightaway cancelled.

