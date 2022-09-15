The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board, WBJEE Board, is currently holding the counseling process for the aspirants of the exam

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) Board is currently holding the counselling process for the aspirants of the exam.

The WBJEE Board will declare the WBJEE Counselling Round 2 Seat Allotment Result today, 15 September on the official web portal at wbjee.nic.in.

Those who want to accept the allotted college will be required to pay the seat acceptance fee and confirm their admission between 15 and 19 September. Aspirants can report to allotted colleges for the process of document verification between the allotted time slot.

The WBJEE exam was conducted on 30 April this year in an OMR-based mode. The exam is held for students who seek admissions to undergraduate courses in technology and engineering, pharmacy and architecture, government colleges and self-financed institutes in the state of West Bengal. The WBJEE result was declared on 17 June.

What are the steps to check the WBJEE Counselling results?

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Board at wbjeeb.nic.in.

Step 2: Go to WBJEE round 2 seat allotment result link.

Step 3: Fill in your details including roll number and date of birth.

Step 4: WBJEE round 2 seat allotment 2022 result will then appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download WBJEE results for future reference.

It is to be noted that the verification process for round 1 took place from 7 to 12 September.

The WBJEE counselling registration for JEE Main Architecture candidates will start from 29 September and the candidates may apply till 11 October 2022. WBJEEB will be holding the counselling process for admission to undergraduate courses in Engineering & Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture in universities and other institutes.

Candidates are advised to understand the instructions and other details regarding the seat allotment process before they proceed ahead to avoid confusion. The WBJEE Round 2 Seat Allotment Result will be declared today as per the schedule. For the latest updates, candidates should visit the official website.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.