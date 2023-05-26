WBJEE 2023: Results out today; check time, how to check scores
The WBJEE 2023 results can be checked on the official websites - wbjeeb.nic.in. wbjeeb.nic.in, wbjeeb.in - by 2:30 pm. State Education Minister Bratya Basu said around 98,000 students appeared for the examination
The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) will declare the results of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2023 today, 26 May. Once released, candidates who appeared for the exam can check their scores on the official website — wbjeeb.nic.in.
According to the official declaration, the WBJEE 2023 marksheets will be available for download from 4 pm onwards on the board’s website.
“The results of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination, 2023 (WBJEE 2023) for admission into Engineering / Technology / Architecture / Pharmacy Degree Courses in Universities / Colleges in West Bengal will be declared on May 26, 2023 (Friday). Downloadable rank cards will be available on the Board’s websites at http://www.wbjeeb.nic.in and http://www.wbjeeb.in from 4:00 pm onwards,” the official notification stated.
Bratya Basu, West Bengal’s Education Minister, announced that the results of the WBJEE-2023 will be published on May 26 (Friday) in a press conference at 2:30 pm. Around 98,000 students appeared for this examination.
#WBJEE_2023_Results pic.twitter.com/t6j1YBqjIe
— Bratya Basu (@basu_bratya) May 23, 2023
WBJEE 2022 result: How to check
Step 1: Visit the official website — www.wbjeeb.nic.in.
Step 2: Click on the ‘WBJEE result 2023’ link on the homepage.
Step 3: Fill in the required details.
Step 4: Click submit.
The WBJEE Board recently released the Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) sheet. The candidates were given a deadline till 4 pm on 20 May to view the sheet and challenge in case of any issue. A non-refundable fee of Rs 500 per response was charged to the candidates.
In 2022, 98.5 percent of candidates passed WBJEE. The first two rankings of WBJEE were occupied by Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) students, who dominated the top ten merit list.
WBJEE 2023 is conducted for admission into undergraduate courses in Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture at various universities, government colleges, and self-financing engineering and technological institutes in West Bengal for the academic year 2023-24.
The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination 2023 was conducted on 30 April (Sunday). The Online Registration for WBJEE-2023 took place from: 23 December, 2022 to 20 January, 2023.
