WBJEE 2023 registration begins today, check steps to fill application form

The registration process for West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2023 is going to start today, 23 December. The exam is set to be conducted on 30 April, 2023. The last date to apply for WBJEE 2023 is 20 January,2023. Interested candidates can register for the exam on the official website of West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB). Applicants can make corrections in the application form, and download the revised confirmation page from 22 January to 24 January, 2023. The admit cards for WBJEE 2023 will be made available on 20 April. WBJEE is a state-level entrance examination. It is conducted for admissions into undergraduate engineering, architecture, and pharmacy programmes in West Bengal’s government and self-financed universities and institutions.

Steps for filling the WBJEE 2023 application form

After landing on the official website of WBJEE, click on the direct link. This will take you to the WBJEE 2023 registration form.

Fill the form by providing the required information such as name, contact detail, gender, etc.

After the generation of registration number, login by keying in the asked credentials and complete filling of application form.

After this, upload the required documents according to the specification.

Now, continue by paying the application fee.

Once the registration process has been completed, download the form, and take out a hardcopy for future reference.

WBJEE 2023 Application Fee

General category applicants need to pay an application fee of Rs 500. For candidates belonging to SC/ST/OBC-A/OBC-B categories, the application fee stands at Rs 400. It should be noted by the applicants that the fee is non-refundable. Candidates won’t be able to submit the form without paying the amount.

WBJEE 2023 Exam Pattern

The WBJEE 2023 exam will comprise 2 papers, namely Paper 1 (Mathematics) and Paper 2 (Physics & Chemistry). Paper 1 will be held from 11 AM to 1 PM, while Paper 2 will be conducted from 2 PM to 4 PM. The exam will contain155 multiple-choice questions (MCQ), and the paper will be of a total of 200 marks. Candidates are given admission through WBJEE on the basis of their performance.

