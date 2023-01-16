WBJEE 2023: Application process to end soon; direct link to register here

The application window for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination will be closed on 20 January by the WBJEE Board (WBJEEB). Interested candidates can apply for WBJEE 2023 on the official website of WBJEEB. General candidates will need to pay an application fee of Rs 500. Candidates from the category of Scheduled Caste (SC)/ Scheduled Tribe (ST)/ Other Backward Class (OBC) A/ OBC B have to pay an application fee of Rs 400. The changes in the application form can be made by 24 January. The WBJEE 2023 admit card will be made available for download on 20 April.

The WBJEE 2023 examination is going to take place on 30 April in two shifts. The first shift will be held from 11 AM to 1 PM, while the second shift will be conducted from 2 PM to 4 PM.

WBJEE 2023: Steps for applying

After landing on the homepage of the official website of WBJEEB, click on the WBJEE tab.

On the new page, click on the link which reads “Apply for WBJEE 2023”.

Fill out the application form, upload the asked documents, pay the application fee, and finally submit the form.

Download the application form and also take out a hard copy for future reference.

Alternatively, you can directly reach the application window by clicking here.

Educational Qualification

Candidates must have passed the 10+2 exam with compulsory subjects for the relevant courses they wish to apply for.

Note

The Board will send all future communications to the registered mobile number and email ID. Hence, the candidates have been advised to have a valid mobile number and email ID.

WBJEEB is not going to be responsible for the non-receipt of any communication because of any wrong/ non-functional/non-existing/changed mobile number/ email ID or because of a network interruption.

Registration for the exam can be done online only, and no printed application form is available.

It should be noted that the genuine application form is available only on the official website of WBJEEB.

