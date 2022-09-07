WBJEE 2022 round 1 seat allotment result to release today, check steps to download

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) will issue the WBJEE 2022 round 1 seat allotment result today. Candidates can check their seat allotment results at wbjeeb.nic.in

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) will issue the WBJEE 2022 round 1 seat allotment result today, 7 September. Candidates who qualified in the entrance examination can check their seat allotment result by logging in to the official portal of WBJEE at wbjeeb.nic.in.

The WBJEE 2022 round 1 seat allotment result will show the institute name and the course in which a candidate has been allotted a seat. Candidates, who are satisfied with the result will then have to pay a seat acceptance fee of Rs 5,000. They will also have to report to the respective institution for the admission process after document verification.

The verification process will take place from 7 to 12 September. To access the WBJEE 2022 round 1 seat allotment result, candidates have to use their roll number, password, and security pin on the given portal.

Check the schedule for WBJEE 2022:

https://wbjeeb.nic.in/wbjeecms/File/ViewFile?FileId=104&LangId=P

Find the simple steps to check WBJEE 2022 round 1 seat allotment result:

Step 1: Go to WBJEEB’s official website at wbjeeb.nic.in.

Step 2: Look for WBJEE 2022 Seat Allotment Result link (when released) on the homepage.

Step 3: As the link opens, enter the WBJEE roll number, password, and security pin correctly on the given space. Then click submit.

Step 4: Check the WBJEE round 1 allotment result displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Candidates must pay the seat acceptance fee and download a copy of the same.

As per the schedule, round 2 of the seat allotment result will be declared on 15 September.

The WBJEE examination was held on 30 April this year in an OMR-based mode. It was conducted for students seeking admission to undergraduate courses in engineering and technology, pharmacy and architecture, self-financed institutes, and government colleges in West Bengal. The WBJEE 2022 result was declared on 17 June.

According to reports, a total of 1.1 lakh candidates registered for the WBJEE 2022 exam. Out of the total, 81,393 applicants turned up for the exam and 80,132 students passed the Joint Entrance Examinations.

