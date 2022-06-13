WBJEE 2022: Result to be declared on 17 June, check steps to download score here

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations were held on 30 April this year in offline mode. The WBJEE 2022 rank cards will be available for download on 17 June from 4 pm onwards

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) will announce the result of WBJEE 2022 on 17 June. Those who had appeared for the exam can check their results by visiting the official website at wbjeeb.in.

Informing about the same, the Board released a notice stating that the WBJEE 2022 rank cards will be available for download on 17 June from 4 pm onwards. “The results of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination, 2022 (WBJEE 2022) for admission into Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture/ Pharmacy Degree Courses in Universities/ Colleges in West Bengal will be declared on Friday, 17th June 2022,” an official notice from the Board reads.

To access the results, students will have to submit their application number and date of birth as mentioned on the admit card.

Find the official notice here.

Few simple steps on how to check WBJEE 2022:

Go to wbjeeb.nic.in.

Search and click on the link that reads - 'WBJEE Result 2022' that will be available on the main page (once the results are announced).

As a new page opens, candidates need to enter their credentials correctly and click on submit.

The WBJEE Result 2022 will appear on your screen.

Check and download the results; also keep a printout of the same for future use.

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations were held on 30 April this year in offline mode. The WBJEEB had earlier released the preliminary answer key, after which students were allowed to raise objections till 8 May. Candidates also had to pay a fee of Rs 500 per question to raise challenges.

Candidates who pass the WBJEE get admission into undergraduate programmes in Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy, and Architecture at different universities, government colleges as well as self- financing Engineering and Technology institutes in the state.

