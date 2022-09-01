Those who are chosen to participate in the counselling must register by today

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board is conducting the WBJEE Counselling 2022 for candidates to take the entrance exam this year. Those who are chosen to participate in the counselling must register by today.

The WBJEE Board has released a registration link on its official website – wbjeeb.nic.in/WBJEECMS/Page/Page?PageId=1&LangId=P. Candidates can visit the link to register themselves. They are also required to fill the choice filling form today. Both are needed to be filled by today, that is 1 September till 11.59 pm.

After the completion of registration, choice filling, and locking, the WBJEE Board will release the WBJEE First Allotment Seat Result. It will be out on 7 September according to the schedule.

Steps for registration:

Step 1: After landing on the official website of WBJEE, click on the link which reads “Registration and Choice Filling for WBJEE Counselling [Till: 01.09.2022 11:59 PM].

Step 2: A registration page will open up on your screen.

Step 3: Fill the required details, and register.

Step 4: Pay the required amount, and submit the choices.

Step 5: Download the form, take its printout, and keep it for future reference.

Important points:

The counselling is divided into two phases. Phase -1 will be conducted for admission into Engineering/Technology/Pharmacy courses. Phase – 2 will be conducted for admission into the Architecture course.

Registration fee for counselling is Rs. 500, which is not refundable under any circumstances.

The Board will not convert or de-reserve any vacant seat in any reserved categories to general/unreserved category in any round of this counselling.

There is no provision for the correction/editing of the after the final submission by the candidate. So, the applicants are advised to complete the registration very cautiously, and provide correct information.

After the selection of institutes/courses, candidates have to arrange their choices in order of their priority.

Candidates have been advised to select all possible institutes to increase their chances of allotment.

Allotment is based on the inputs provided by the candidates. If it is found at any stage that an applicant is not eligible for the allotment, then his/her allotment will be cancelled.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.