The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will announce the WB Higher Secondary (HS) or Class 12 Board results today, 24 May. According to the board’s official notification, the results will be declared at 12 noon in a press conference. Following this, candidates will be able check their results from 12.30 pm onwards on the official websites at wbchse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in. Around 8 lakh candidates appeared for the higher secondary examinations that were conducted by the board from 14 March to 27 March.

Ahead of the WB HS 2023 result announcement, let’s take a look at the last year’s pass percentage and some other details that you need to know.

WBCHSE HS Results: Last year’s pass percentage

As per the board records, last year’s overall pass percentage in WBCHSE Class 12 results stood at 88.44 per cent, where boys candidates outshined girl students. While 90.19 per cent of boys candidates passed the West Bengal HS exams last year, 86.9 per cent of girl candidates passed the exams. Adisha Deb Sharma from West Bengal’s Cooch Behar district topped the Class 12 board exams in the state by scoring 99.6 per cent in 2022.

WBCHSE Class 12 Results 2023: Direct links:

wbchse.wb.gov.in

wbresults.nic.in

WBCHSE Class 12 Results 2023: Steps to check

1. Visit the West Bengal board’s official website at www.wbresults.nic.in or www.wbchse.wb.gov.in.

2. On the homepage, find the link to the “West Bengal Higher Secondary Examination Result 2023″ and click on it.

3. You will be redirected to a new page, seeking your credentials.

4. Add your roll number, date of birth, and other required details and click on Submit.

5. Your WBCHSE Class 12 Results 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

6. Check the scores and download a copy for future reference.

Those who are unable to access the website can check their results via SMS or by downloading the Mobile App ‘WBCHSE Results 2023’ from the Google Play Store. However, candidates must collect their original marksheet, pass certificate and related documents from their respective schools from 31 May onwards.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.