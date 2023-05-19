The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has announced the WBBSE Madhyamik Results 2023 or Class 10 board results on Friday, 19 May. The results were announced at a press conference by the state education minister. Candidates must keep their admit cards ready to check their scores on the official websites. They can visit the official website at wbresults.nic.in and check their WB Class 10 Result. The result link will be made available on the official portal at around 12 noon, following which candidates can check the scores accordingly.

Earlier, the state education minister Bratya Basu took to Twitter and confirmed the result date and time. He wrote, “19th May, 2023, Friday, 10 AM the Results of Madhyamik Pariksha 2023 shall be declared by WBBSE.”

Meanwhile, students who are waiting for their WB Class 10 results can follow the given steps to accurately check their results. Prior to that, scroll down to check the links for the results.

How to check WBBSE Madhyamik Results 2023?

1. Go to the official website at wbbse.wb.gov.in or wbresults.nic.in

2. On the homepage, find the link for WBBSE Madhyamik Results 2023 and click on it.

3. A new window will appear on the screen, seeking your credentials.

4. Add your details such as roll number and date of birth and submit.

5. Your WB Class 10 Results will be displayed on the screen.

6. Check your scores and download a copy for future reference.

Apart from the websites, students can also check their results via SMS and DigiLocker app. To avail of the SMS facility, students need to type WB, and their roll number, and then send it to 5676750.

WBBSE Class 10 exams 2023

Conducted by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education, the Class 10 board exams 2023 were conducted earlier from 23 February to 4 March. This year, around 6,98,628 students were expected to appear for the exams.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.