WBBPE TET Result 2014 declared at wbbpe.org, check direct link here

The West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) has released the 2014 Teacher’s Eligibility Test (TET) results. The Board has published a list of reserved category candidates who scored 82 marks in TET 2014 and also released the marks obtained for TET 2014 qualified candidates. Those who appeared for the eligibility test can check and download the TET results from the official website of WBBPE at wbbpe.org. “In compliance with the order of the Honourable Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay passed on 09.11.2022 in WPA 20745 of 2022 and in other similar writ petitions the reserved category candidates who have obtained 82 as TET marks are hereby declared as TET qualified candidates,” reads the notice.

Read the official notice here.

Check how to download the WBBPE TET Result 2014:

Step 1: Go to WBBPE’s official website at wbbpe.org.

Step 2: Search and click on the result links that read – ‘LIST OF RESERVED CATEGORY CANDIDATES WHO SCORED 82 MARKS IN TET-2014’ or ‘PUBLICATION OF MARKS FOR TET-2014 QUALIFIED CANDIDATES’.

Step 3: Then the WBBPE TET Result PDF file will get downloaded.

Step 4: Candidate must check the name, category-1, category-2 and TET marks on the PDF file.

Step 5: Take a printout of the WBBPE TET Result 2014 for future use.

Direct link to WBTET 2014 marks.

Direct link to WBTET 2014 result: Reserved category candidates who have scored 82 marks.

Further in the notification, the board has also invited applications from qualified candidates for appointment to teachers’ posts.

Candidates who qualified in the exam are advised to submit all required documents (academic training, Id proof) along with a copy of the re-evaluated digitised data of OMR sheets containing the revised TET marks. The submission of relevant documents by applicants will begin from 14 November to 16 November 2022 from 10 am to 5:30 pm. It is to be noted that the date and place of scrutiny verification along with the interview of the candidates will be notified later.

