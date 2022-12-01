The West Bengal Board of Primary Education has issued admit cards for West Bengal Teacher Eligibility Test, WB TET 2022. Candidates can check the admit cards on the official web portal. The examination will be held on 11 December at test centres across the state. Candidates should log in to the WB TET 2022 application portal using their registration number and date of birth for downloading their admit cards. The exam will be held between 12 noon and 2:30 pm. The admit card contains important credentials of a candidate including their name, roll number and venue of the exam.

What are the steps to check and download WB TET admit card 2022?

Step 1: Go to the official web portal.

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the WB TET Primary Admit Card 2022 link.

Step 3: After being redirected, fill in your roll number, registration number, and password and click on the submit button.

Step 4: The admit card will then appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check the details and then download your hall ticket.

Step 6: Take the printout of your TET admit card for future reference.

Here is the direct link to check the WB TET admit card online

The registrations for the WB TET Exam for Primary classes started on 14 October and ended on 3 November 2022. Candidates should note that WB TET Admit Card is required to take entry to the examination hall. No candidate will be permitted to appear in the exam without their hall ticket. The admit card can only be downloaded online. Candidates should check the official website for the latest updates related to the exam.

