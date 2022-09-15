WB SET 2023 application process to conclude today; check eligibility criteria, application fee

The SET exam is conducted to certify the eligibility of candidates applying for the vacancy of Assistant Professor in West Bengal state. Eligibility for the post will depend on the performance of the candidate in both the papers of SET in aggregate

The online application process for the West Bengal State Eligibility Test 2023 (WB SET 2023) will conclude today, 15 September. Candidates may apply for WB SET 2023 on the official website of the commission at wbcsconline.in. The State Eligibility Test (SET) will be held on Sunday, 8 January 2023 for determining the eligibility of Indian nationals for the post of Assistant Professor only in West Bengal. WBCSC will be conducting SET in 33 subjects. The candidates who have cleared the UGC/CSIR JRF examination prior to 1989 are exempted from appearing in NET/SET. The Test will have two papers and both the papers will contain only objective-type questions.

The SET exam is conducted to certify the eligibility of candidates applying for the vacancy of Assistant Professor in West Bengal. Eligibility for the post will depend on the performance of the candidate in both the papers of SET in aggregate.

What is the education qualification required for SET?

Those who have secured a minimum of 55 percent marks (without rounding off) in Master’s Degree OR equivalent examination organised by Universities/Institutions recognised by UGC. The criteria is relaxed for candidates reserved categories.

What is the age limit?

The notification states that there is no upper age limit prescribed for the exam.

For more details, here is the SET 2023 official notification.

What are the steps to apply for SET 2023?

Step 1: Visit the official web portal at wbcsconline.in.

Step 2: Go to apply for STATE ELIGIBILITY TEST 2023.

Step 3: Fill in the details asked in the SET application form.

Step 4: Pay your application fee and submit your SET application.

Step 5: Download the SET form and take a printout.

What is the SET Application fee?

The exam fee for WB SET is set at Rs 1,200 for general category, Rs 300 for ST, SC, PwD, transgender candidates and Rs 600 for OBC and EWS candidates.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.