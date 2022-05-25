WB Police Agragami recruitment: Interview to be held from 6 June; check steps to download admit card

The interview will be held from 6 June and the admit card can be downloaded from 30 May. The WBPRB will appoint the provisionally selected applicants to the post of Temporary Agragami.

The call letters for the Agragami (WBCEF & WWCD) in Civil Defence Organisation will be released by the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) on 30 May. Applicants can download their interview hall tickets, once out, from the official websites

Applicants who had cleared the written test are eligible to appear for the Agragami recruitment interview. View the notice here.

Candidates can download their interview admit card by keying in their date of birth and WBPRB application number. The Agragami recruitment interview will be conducted from 6 June at the Presidency Special Range Recruitment Board at SAP 3rd Battalion, MP Uddyan, Barrackpore, Pin – 700 120. A printout of the hall ticket must be produced at the interview venue.

Steps to download WBPRB Agragami interview admit card:

• Visit the official website of the WBPRB - prb.wb.gov.in.

• Select the link for Agragami hall ticket that has been given on the main page

• Enter the required details such as your WBPRB application number and date of birth.

• The WBPRB Agragami hall ticket will appear on your screen.

• Download a copy for future use.

According to the official notification, the WBPRB is holding the recruitment drive for a total of 286 vacancies. Out of the total number, 169 vacancies are for the Agragami post in West Bengal Civil Emergency Force (WBCEF). The remaining 117 vacancies are for Agragami in the West Bengal Water Wing Civil Defence (WWCD). View the notice here.

The WBPRB is conducted the recruitment through a multi-tiered selection process- Physical Measurement Test and Physical Efficiency Test (PET), followed by a written test and interview.

The WBPRB will appoint the provisionally selected applicants to the post of Temporary Agragami. After they successfully complete their training, they will posted to the WBCEF or WWCD on probation fora period of two years.

For more information related to the recruitment process, candidates can visit the WBPRB website.

