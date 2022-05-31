Watch: UPSC CSE 2021 third rank holder Gamini Singla and family celebrate her feat with a dance

Gamini Singla, who achieved the third post in the UPSC CSE 2021 exam, celebrated her achievement by dancing with her family.

After the Union Public Service Commission Civil Services Exam (UPSC CSE) 2021 final results were announced yesterday, 30 May, congratulations poured in for the rank-holders from all over the nation. Gamini Singla, who achieved the third rank in the exam, celebrated by dancing happily with her family. A video of her family’s celebrations is grabbing eyeballs on the internet.

In the video, we can see Singla and her family members dancing their hearts out while bhangra music plays in the background.

The video was shared by news agency ANI.

Watch:

#WATCH | Gamini Singla, who secured AIR 3 in #UPSC Civil Services 2021, & her family celebrated her rank with a dance. pic.twitter.com/mlZDEhLj96 — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2022

Singla, who is an alumna of the Punjab Engineering College (PEC) Chandigarh, passed out from the institution in 2019 after completing her BTech in Computer Science Engineering. She hails from Anandpur Sahib, Punjab, and wishes to work for the country’s development, with special focus on the welfare of people and women empowerment, according to PTI.

Singla, who cleared the exam in her second attempt, stated that she mainly did "self-study" for the UPSC. She credits her family for her success.

The top spot in the UPSC CSE was bagged by Shruti Sharma, while the second spot went to Ankita Agarwal. The top four CSE ranks were bagged by women candidates.

The CSE exam 2021 was conducted by the UPSC for 749 vacancies. Out of the total posts, 200 vacancies were for the Indian Police Service, while 180 were for the Indian Administrative Service. The recruitment drive also included 37 Indian Foreign Service, 90 Central Services Group ‘B and 242 Central Services Group ‘A’ vacancies. The preliminary exam for the vacancies was held in October last year, while the main exam and interview round took place this year.

According to the result announced yesterday, 685 applicants (508 men and 177 women) have been recommended for appointment. The UPSC also stated that the result 80 candidates is provisional, while one’s applicant’s scores were withheld.