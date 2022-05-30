Shruti Sharma has secured the first rank in the UPSC CSE 2021. The second and third spot have been bagged by Ankita Agarwal and Gamini Singla respectively. This is the first time that all the top three rank-holders are women.

The final result of the Civil Service Examinations 2021 have been declared by the Union Public Service Commission today, 30 May. Students can check the UPSC Civil Services 2021 result by visiting the website- upsc.gov.in. The marks will be made available on the website within 15 days from the result declaration date.

According to the UPSC website, Shruti Sharma has bagged the first rank in the exam. The second and third spot have been secured by Ankita Agarwal and Gamini Singla respectively. This is the first time that all the top three rank-holders are women.

A total of 685 candidates have been recommended for appointment in the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Police Service, Indian Foreign Service and Central Services Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’ by the Commission. This includes 244 General candidates, 203 OBC applicants as well as 105 SC, 60 ST and 73 EWS aspirants. The result of 80 candidates is provisional, while one applicant’s result has been withheld.

Steps to check UPSC 2021 final result:

Visit the Commission’s official website at upsc.gov.in.

Select the option for ‘UPSC Civil Service final result 2021’ that is given on the main page

The UPSC CSE final result 2021 will appear on your screen as a PDF file

Use Crtl + F to search your roll number and check if you have qualified or not

Save a copy for future use

Direct link here.

The UPSC Civil Services preliminary exam was held on 10 October 2021 and the results of the same were announced by the Commission on 29 October. The UPSC CSE Mains exam 2021 was held from 7 to 16 January this year and the results were declared on 17 March. The last round of the recruitment process, the interview/personality test, took place from 5 April to 26 May.

The UPSC CSE exam 2021 was held for a total of 749 vacancies. Out of the total posts, 180 were for the administrative services, while 200 vacancies were for the Indian Police Service. The recruitment drive also aimed to fill 37 IFS, 242 Central Services Group ‘A’ and 90 Central Services Group ‘B’ vacancies.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.