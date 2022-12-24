VITEEE 2023: Exam date revised, registration open till 31 March; check steps to apply

The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has revised the examination date for the Engineering Entrance Exam (VITEEE). According to the new schedule, the VITEEE 2023 exam will be held between 17 April and 23 April. Candidates can register for the VITEEE 2023 exam by visiting the official website. Candidates should keep in mind that the last date to apply for the VIT entrance exam is 31 March 2023. The Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Exam (VITEEE) is conducted every year for students seeking admission to BTech courses that are offered by VITs at Andhra Pradesh, Bhopal, Chennai, and Vellore.

Earlier, the VIT entrance exam was scheduled to be conducted from 15 April to 21 April 2023.

Read VITEEE 2023 information brochure here.

Here’s how to register for the VITEEE 2023 Exam:

Visit VIT’s official page.

Go to the registration tab and fill up all the details including name, date of birth, mobile number, and email ID.

Once registration is done, VIT will send the username and password to the registered email ID and mobile number.

Go back to the main site and log in using the credentials. Then fill up the VITEEE application form 2023.

Pay the application fee for the VITEEE 2023 exam.

Upload (scanned) photograph and signature to complete the process.

Preview and submit the VITEEE 2023 application form.

Save and download the VITEEE application form

Keep a printout of the application form for future reference.

The Engineering Entrance Exam will consist of Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQ). One mark is for the right answer and no negative marking is for the wrong answer.

Students applying for the VITEEE 2023 exam must have obtained a minimum aggregate of 60 per cent in Chemistry, Physics, and Mathematics/Biology in Class 12. The reserved category candidates will have to score 50 per cent marks in Class 12. Keep checking the official page of VIT for more information.

