VITEEE 2022 result out; check direct link, details on counselling process here

The result of the Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Exam (VITEEE) 2022 has been declared by the Vellore Institute of Technology today, 8 July. Candidates can check their VITEEE 2022 result at the official website at vit.ac.in.

Steps to check VITEEE 2022 result:

― Visit the official website at vit.ac.in.

― Click on the link for VITEEE 2022 result given on the university’s home page.

― Enter the required login details like your VITEEE application number.

― The VITEEE 2022 result will appear on your screen.

― Take a printout for future use.

Direct link is here.

The VITEEE 2022 was held from 30 June to 6 July in online mode. The entrance test is held for admission to BTech courses offered by VIT Group of Institutions at Vellore, Bhopal, Chennai, and Andhra Pradesh.

Candidates who qualify for the VITEEE 2022 will have to appear for the counselling process. The counselling is tentatively scheduled to start from 8 July. According to NDTV, candidates can pay the counselling fee for the first phase till 9 July. The choice filling option will be open on 10 and 11 July, while the first phase seat allotment will be done on 13 July.

Students will be required to make the full fee payment between 13 and 18 July. The deadline for paying the balance fee is 27 July for the first phase of VITEEE counselling.

After logging in to view their VITEEE result, applicants need to read the instructions given carefully and proceed to register themselves for the counselling process. They need to indicate their preferred campus, fee category, core branch name, and specialisation/minor (in order of preference).

Candidates can edit their choices before the VITEEE choice filling deadline. The seat allotment will be based on their rank and preferred choice.

For more information related to the counselling process, applicants can visit the VITEEE website.

