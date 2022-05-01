Uttarakhand to introduce Vedas, Gita, Upanishad in school curriculum

Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawats made the announcement while peaking at the inauguration of the Pariksha Parv 4.0 programme at Doon University

Uttarakhand education minister Dhan Singh Rawat on Sunday said that the state government is considering including the Vedas, Upanishads and Geeta in the school curriculum. However the general public's opinion will be invited over the issue.

The education minister was speaking at the inauguration of the Pariksha Parv 4.0 programme at Doon University organised by the state commission for protection of child rights and education department.

Rawat said that a meeting of departmental officers has been called on 2 May to prepare the syllabus under the new education policy. The idea of including Vedas, Upanishads and Geeta will also be discussed in the meeting.

Continuing to speak on the occasion, Rawat said children have to be explained that examination is a festival and it must be treated like one. Due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Pariksha Par Charcha' programme, the morale of lakhs of children has increased.

The minister said that it is necessary to hold counseling sessions for children before any examination and parents should be made aware of it. Besides, children should be prepared for the main examinations by conducting monthly examinations.

The education minister also said that the Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) should be formed compulsorily in every school. Whereas in the Commission for Protection of Child Rights, a coordination committee should be constituted to reduce the pressure of increasing cases of complaints, he added.

Speaking on the Centre's help and the state's place with regard to the education sector, Rawat said, there are signs of Uttarakhand getting more financial help from the Center for education this time. In the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, the state can get more than 1,100 crores for the financial year 2022-23. If this happens, then the government wishes to mobilize necessary resources to provide new furniture for the primary to secondary government schools.

According to reports, Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan has assured more financial assistance to Uttarakhand this time. For the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, the budget limit for the state is fixed at about 907 crores. Rawat said that the Center has agreed to give 25 per cent more.

The meeting of the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan Project Approval Board (PAB) is likely to be held on 5 May in New Delhi. A team from the education department has left for Delhi for the presentation of the budget proposal on behalf of the state, he informed.

He said, an amount of Rs 47.05 crore has been sought to develop playschools or Bal Vatika in 4705 Anganwadi centers running in government primary schools in the state. To improve the quality of the education system, the state government has proposed to establish 35 Kendriya Vidyalayas and Nau Sainik Schools. In the current financial year, an amount of Rs 25 crore will be required to connect 250 schools with the Vocational Education Scheme.

Similarly, in the current session, an amount of 25 crores has been sought from the Center for additional 1,000 smart classes; 5,173 teachers will be deployed on contract basis or will be outsourced for English education. About 125 crores will be spent on this. 41.58 crore has been proposed for the deployment of computer teachers in 1,386 secondary schools under the National Education Policy. 120 crore has been proposed for the establishment of Navodaya Vidyalayas in four districts of Rudraprayag, Udham Singh Nagar, Bageshwar and Uttarkashi. A hostel scheme has been proposed in each block and 2,850 crore will be spent on the project. 70.20 crore will be spent on providing smart TVs in the first phase in all 14,040 primary schools.

The education minister said that he would hold dialogues with educationists and representatives of voluntary organisations to improve the quality of education and educational environment in schools in the state. He acknowledged that the quality of education remains a big challenge in the state although there has been a rapid increase in the number of government schools.

With input from agencies

