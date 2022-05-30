Uttarakhand Class 10, 12 board results to be out on this date, here's how to check your scores

The Uttarakhand Board results 2022 are expected to be declared in the first week of June. Students need to score a minimum of 33 percent in individual subjects, as well as overall, to qualify the exam

The class 10 and 12 board results are likely to be declared soon by the Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE). As per media reports, the results are set to be declared in the first week of June, with the Class 12 results being declared first. Once released, students can check the Uttarakhand board results 2022 on the websites, uaresults.nic.in and ubse.uk.gov.in.

It is to be noted that the UBSE has not announced any official date for the results yet. Last year, a total of 1.22 lakh students had registered for the Uttarakhand Class 10 boards. For Class 12, over 1.48 lakh students had registered.

Due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the results were declared based on an alternative means of assessment. As many as 99.56 per cent students had passed the Uttarakhand class 12 boards, while 99.09 per cent had cleared the Class 10 exams.

Steps to check Uttarakhand board results 2022:

Visit the official website.

Click on the link for the Uttarakhand Class 10, 12 Board results that is given on the main page

Enter the required details such as your UBSE roll number to login

Your Uttarakhand Board results 2022 will appear on the screen

Take a printout for future use

Students can also check their Uttarakhand board results 2022 via SMS. Here’s how to check your Uttarakhand Class 10, 12 board results:

Type in your UK12 (for Class 12) or UK10 and you UBSE roll number.

Send the message to 56263.

The Uttarakhand Board results 2022 will appear on your mobile phone.

As per previous trends, the scores for Class 12 will be released first, followed by Class 10. Students need to score a minimum of 33 per cent in individual subjects, as well as overall, to qualify the exam. Those who are unable to reach the minimum passing marks, will have to sit for supplementary exams, the date of which will be announced later.

