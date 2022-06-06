Uttarakhand board results 2022: Here's how to check scores, pass percentage

A total of 77.74 per cent students have passed the Class 10 exams and the pass percentage for Class 12 candidates is 82.63 per cent

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has declared the result of the Class 10 and 12 exams today, 6 June. The state education minister announced the UK Board results 2022 in a press conference at 4 pm.

A total of 77.74 per cent students have passed the Class 10 exams and the pass percentage for Class 12 candidates is 82.63 per cent.

Mukul Silswal is the Class 10 topper with 99 per cent marks. Ayush Awasthi and Ayush Jain have bagged the second and third rank. As for Class 12, Diya Rajput has achieved the first rank with 97 per cent, while Anshul Bahguna and Sumit Singh Mehta have secured the second and third spot respectively.

Girls outperformed boys in the Uttarakhand Board exams this year, with 85.38 per cent of girls passing the Class 12 exam as compared to 79.74 per cent of boys. In case of Class 10 exams, 84.06 per cent of girls and 71.12 per cent of boys cleared the exam.

Students can check their scores on the official website at ubse.uk.gov.in and uaresults.nic.in.

Steps to view UK Board Classes 10, 12 exam results:

Visit the official website- uaresults.nic.in.

Click on the link for the Class 10, 12 results visible on the screen.

Enter the required details to login to the UK Board portal.

The UBSE 10th, 12th result 2022 will appear on your screen.

Check your UK Board exam scores and take a printout for future use.

You can also view your exam results via SMS or Digilocker as well. Steps to view UK board results via Digilocker:

Visit the Digilocker website or download the app on your mobile.



Create an account by entering your Aadhaar card number, date of birth, name and so on.



Submit the details and set your username.



Login and select the UBSE 10th, 12th result link under the ‘education’ tab.



The UBSE result 2022 will appear on your screen.



Take a printout for future use.

Steps to check result via SMS:

Type in UK10 or UK12 <space> your Uttarkhand Board roll number.

Send it to 56263.

The UK Board 10th, 12th class result will appear on your screen.

This year, a total of 2.42 lakh students appeared for the board exams, which were held in April-May in offline mode.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.