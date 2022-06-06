Uttarakhand Board Result 2022: Class 10, 12 results to be announced today at ubse.uk.gov.in, check details

This year, a total of 2.42 lakh students appeared for the UK Board Class 10 and 12 exams. Out of which, 1.29 lakh candidates appeared for the high school (Class 10) and another 1 lakh students for intermediate (Class 12) exams

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) will announce the Class 10 and 12 results today, 6 June. Students who appeared for the UK Board exams can check their results on the official website at ubse.uk.gov.in and uaresults.nic.in.

Once the results are announced, candidates can download their mark sheet and score card from the Board’s official website. According to UBSE, the UK Class 10 and 12 results will be declared at 4 pm from the board office via a press conference. Reports also suggest that the results will be announced by UBSE Secretary.

To access the UK Board Class 10, 12 results 2022, students have to submit their roll number, date of birth and captcha code correctly on the given section.

Here's how to check UK Board 10th, 12th Results 2022:

Go to uaresults.nic.in or ubse.uk.gov.in

Search and click on the 10th or 12th results 2022 link that will be available on the home page.

As a new page opens, students need to enter their login details like roll number and date of birth along with a captcha

The UK Board Class 10 or 12 results 2022 will appear on the screen

Check the results and download it for further reference

Students can also check their results by filling the form given below

This year, a total of 2.42 lakh students appeared for the UK Board Class 10 and 12 exams. Out of which, 1.29 lakh candidates appeared for the high school (Class 10) and another 1 lakh students for intermediate (Class 12) exams. The UK Board 10th and 12th exams 2022 were conducted from 28 March to 19 April this year.

In the UK Board 10th and 12th exams 2022 - the minimum passing mark is 33 per cent. Last year, the pass percentage in the Class 10 exam was 99.09 and for Class 12, it was 99.56.

Students are advised to keep a check on the official website for more updates and information.

