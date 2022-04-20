Uttar Pradesh Class 12 practical exam begins, check the guidelines here

Students are instructed to bring a hard copy of the admit card to enter the examination centre. They also need to carry one of their valid identity proof with them

Following the completion of Class 12 written board examinations, Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Siksha Parishad will conduct the practical examination from 20 April onwards. Every year, the practicals are usually conducted before the written exams. But it got delayed due to the state assembly elections this year.

As per the report of a leading news daily, the allotted exam centres for the practical examinations will be the same as the written examinations. Beforehand, students had their practical board examinations in their own schools.

Students are instructed to bring a hard copy of the admit card to enter the examination centre. They also need to carry one of their valid identity proof with them. There are also some COVID-19 guidelines to follow. Wearing masks and carrying sanitisers are mandatory at the time of examinations. The Class 12 practicals will be conducted under CCTV surveillance. The school authorities are instructed by the UPMSP to make the required arrangements as they need to record the entire examination process. The footage will be needed to send to the board after the completion of the examination.

The class 12 written board exam started on 24 March and was previously scheduled to be ended on 12 April. But the English question paper got leaked on 30 March and hence, the board will re-conduct the English paper on 13 April across 24 districts of Uttar Pradesh.

UPMSP is expected to declare the result of the class 12 board exam in the last week of May or in the first week of June at their official website, upmsp.edu.in.

More than 51 lakh candidates from Uttar Pradesh had registered for the class 10 and 12 board examinations this year. Among them, around 47 lakh students appeared for the exams while the rest remained absent. More than 22.5 lakhs students participated in the 12th board exam this year.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.