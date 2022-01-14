UPTET 2021: Hall tickets released at updeled.gov.in; check direct link here

The hall tickets of UPTET 2021 were expected to be out on 12 January, but were delayed.

The Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 admit cards have been put out by the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Department. Candidates can view and download their UPTET 2021 hall tickets from the Department's official official website at https://updeled.gov.in/.

Steps to download UPTET 2021 admit cards:

― Visit the official website at https://updeled.gov.in/

― Click on the link for UPTET hall tickets 2021 that is given on the main page

― Login to the UPTET portal by entering the required details such as your registration number

― Your UPTET 2021 hall ticket will appear on your screen

― Check your personal details that are present on the hall ticket and save a copy for future reference

Direct link for UPTET hall tickets here.

The hall tickets of UPTET 2021 were expected to be out on 12 January, but were delayed.

The exam will be held in two shifts on 23 January this year. The first shift of UPTET 2021 will be from 10 am to 12 noon, while the second shift of exam will be conducted from 2:30 pm to 5 pm. The provisional answer key of the UPTET 2021 is expected to be out on 27 January.

The first shift will be for Paper I of UPTET, which candidates need to qualify to teach classes 1 to 5. Paper II of the exam, which will be held in the second shift, is for candidates who want to teach classes 6 to 8.

According to reports, almost 13.25 lakh applicants have registered for Paper I of the UPTET, while 8.93 lakh candidates have applied for Paper II. The UPTET is conducted to test if candidates are eligible for working at schools affiliated with the state education board.

The UPTET 20221 was earlier scheduled to be held in December last year but was postponed due to the question paper of the exam being leaked. Following the incident, the government had deferred that exam by a month and stated that candidates will not have to re-fill an exam form or make any fee payment for the same.