UPTET 2021: Admit cards released at updeled.gov.in; check direct link here

The hall tickets for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 have been released today, 19 November, by the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB). Candidates who registered to appear for the exam can download the admit card on the official website at https://updeled.gov.in/.

Follow these steps to download the UPTET 2021 admit card

- Visit the official website at https://updeled.gov.in/

- Click on the link for UPTET 2021 given on the home page

- Key in your login credentials to enter the UPTET portal

- The UPTET 2021 hall ticket will appear on your screen

- Check the UPTET admit card and download a copy for future use

Direct link for UPTET 2021 admit card: https://updeled.gov.in/Registration/Tet/DTetActivecandlog.aspx

It is mandatory for all the candidates to bring a hard copy of the admit card to the entrance exam and also bring a valid photo ID. The UPTET 2021 hall ticket is only available online. The UPTET examination will be conducted on 28 November. The exam has two papers, namely Paper I and Paper II.

The timings for the Paper I exam are 10.30 am to 12 noon, the whereas Paper II examination will be held from 2:30 pm to 5:00 pm. The duration of UPTET 2021 examination will be 2 hours and 30 minutes.

Candidates who want to teach classes 1 to 5 need to qualify Paper I whereas those who wish to teach classes 6 to 8 have to qualify Paper II.

All the questions will be multiple-choice questions (MCQs) with options given from which the candidate has to select the right one.

The UPTET exam will be of 150 marks where each correct answer will carry one mark. No negative marking will be conducted in the UPTET exam. The provisional answer key for the UPTET 2021 will be uploaded by the UPBEB on 2 December. Candidates will get the facility of raising objections against the answer key till 6 December only.

Once the challenges are made, a final answer key will be released while considering the valid challenges. The final answer key will be released on 24 December. The UPTET 2021 results will be released on 28 December.