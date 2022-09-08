Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the final answer keys for the State Rajyaseva Lekhpal Main Examination 2022. Candidates can download it at upsssc.gov.in

The Commission has released the final answer key for series – A, B, C, D, E, F, G, and H. The recruitment campaign by UPSSSC is being conducted to fill a total of 8,085 posts of Rajyaseva Lekhpal in the Uttar Pradesh Board of Revenue in Lucknow.

It is to be noted that the final answer keys for the UPSSSC Rajyaseva Lekhpal Main Exam 2022 have been released in PDF format. So, candidates do not have to enter any credentials on the portal to download the same.

A total of 13,90,305 candidates had applied for the UPSSSC Rajyaseva Lekhpal Main Exam 2022. Out of the total, 2,47,667 candidates were found eligible to appear for the main exam, which was conducted on 31 July 2022 from 10 am to 12 noon.

The preliminary answer key was released on 1 August. Following this, candidates were allowed to raise objections against it till 7 August. After receiving the objections from candidates, the UPSSSC revised the answer keys and the final answer keys were released.

Find the official notice here:

http://164.100.181.233/document/Files/UP005/UploadNotices/2209071516297813_C.pdf

Check simple steps to download the UPSSSC Lekhpal answer keys 2022:

Step 1: Visit UPSSSC’s official website at upsssc.gov.in

Step 2: Search and click on the Lekhpal answer key link on the home page under the ‘Important Announcement’ section

Step 3: The UPSSSC Lekhpal final answer keys 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Check, save and then download the UPSSSC Lekhpal final answer keys 2022 for future purpose

Direct link here:

http://164.100.181.233/document/Files/UP005/UploadNotices/2209071516297813_C.pdf

For more related details, candidates can check the official website of UPSSSC.

