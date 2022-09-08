UPSSSC Rajyaseva Lekhpal final answer key 2022 released at upsssc.gov.in; direct link
Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the final answer keys for the State Rajyaseva Lekhpal Main Examination 2022. Candidates can download it at upsssc.gov.in
The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has issued the final answer keys for the State Rajyaseva Lekhpal Main Examination 2022.
Candidates who appeared for the Uttar Pradesh Rajyaseva Lekhpal Main Exam can download the answer keys from the official website at upsssc.gov.in.
The Commission has released the final answer key for series – A, B, C, D, E, F, G, and H. The recruitment campaign by UPSSSC is being conducted to fill a total of 8,085 posts of Rajyaseva Lekhpal in the Uttar Pradesh Board of Revenue in Lucknow.
It is to be noted that the final answer keys for the UPSSSC Rajyaseva Lekhpal Main Exam 2022 have been released in PDF format. So, candidates do not have to enter any credentials on the portal to download the same.
A total of 13,90,305 candidates had applied for the UPSSSC Rajyaseva Lekhpal Main Exam 2022. Out of the total, 2,47,667 candidates were found eligible to appear for the main exam, which was conducted on 31 July 2022 from 10 am to 12 noon.
The preliminary answer key was released on 1 August. Following this, candidates were allowed to raise objections against it till 7 August. After receiving the objections from candidates, the UPSSSC revised the answer keys and the final answer keys were released.
Find the official notice here:
http://164.100.181.233/document/Files/UP005/UploadNotices/2209071516297813_C.pdf
Check simple steps to download the UPSSSC Lekhpal answer keys 2022:
Step 1: Visit UPSSSC’s official website at upsssc.gov.in
Step 2: Search and click on the Lekhpal answer key link on the home page under the ‘Important Announcement’ section
Step 3: The UPSSSC Lekhpal final answer keys 2022 will be displayed on the screen
Step 4: Check, save and then download the UPSSSC Lekhpal final answer keys 2022 for future purpose
Direct link here:
http://164.100.181.233/document/Files/UP005/UploadNotices/2209071516297813_C.pdf
For more related details, candidates can check the official website of UPSSSC.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022: Registrations begin for over 5,000 posts; direct link here
State Bank of India (SBI) has begun the online registration process for recruitment of Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in the clerical cadre. Apply for the 5,000+ vacancies on sbi.co.in/web/careers
APSC Recruitment 2022: Applications invited for Lecturer and other posts
You can apply for the desired post till 30 September, 2022 on the official website of APSC - apsc.nic.in.
BPSSC FRO final result declared at bpssc.bih.nic.in, find direct link
Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has issued the final result of the Range Officer of Forest 2020. Candidates can check at bpssc.bih.nic.in.