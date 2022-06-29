UPSSSC PET 2022: Notification for Group C vacancies released, apply at upsssc.gov.in

Candidates applying for the Preliminary Eligibility Test should have attained the age of 18 years and should not be more than 40 years as on 1 July, 2022. They must have a pass certificate of High School or Class 10. Any other higher qualification is also appropriate for the post

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the notification and opened the registration window for Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2022. Those who are interested in Group C vacancies can apply for the exam at the official website on upsssc.gov.in.

Candidates should note that the last date to apply for the PET 2022 is till 27 July. The deadline to make corrections in the application form is till 3 August, this year.

Here are a few steps to register for UPSSSC PET 2022:

Step 1: Visit uppsc.up.nic.in.

Step 2: Search and go to ‘Candidate Registration’ then click on “Apply” against “PRELIMINARY ELIGIBILITY TEST (PET)”.

Step 3: After that click on “Candidate Registration”.

Step 4: Applicants have to fill in all the details, upload required documents, pay the necessary fee and finally submit.

Step 5: Download the form and keep a printout of the same for future use.

The UPSSSC PET exam will be held for domicile candidates (a permanent resident of the particular state) who seeks interest to participate in government jobs in Uttar Pradesh.

As per the schedule, the exam will be conducted in September, this year. Those who qualify for it should note that, the UPSSSC PET Score or Certificate will be valid for a duration of 1 year from the date of issue.

Find the official notice here.

Eligibility criteria and Application fee:

Candidates applying for Preliminary Eligibility Test should have attained the age of 18 years and should not be more than 40 years as on 1 July, 2022. They must have a pass certificate of High School or Class 10. Any other higher qualification is also appropriate for the post.

Applicants from General/OBC category will pay an application fee of Rs 185 whereas candidates from SC/ST will pay a fee of Rs 95. Those belonging to PwD category, will pay a sum of Rs 25 towards the form.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.