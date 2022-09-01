UPSSSC ASO ARO exams were taken by a number of aspirants and the results are now awaited. Since the commission has released the answer keys today, the results can be expected soon

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has officially issued the revised answer keys for the Assistant Statistical Officer (ASO), Assistant Research Officer (ARO) competitive examination 2022.

Aspirants who took the exam can check the revised answer keys on the official web portal at upsssc.gov.in. These answer keys have been released after resolutions to objections were provided followed by the release of the provisional answer key.

The UPSSSC conducted the written examination on 22 May and the provisional answer key was published in the month of July. It is to be noted that the answer key for all the 8 sets has been released. The recruitment drive is being held to fill up a total of 904 vacancies of both the posts.

UPSSSC ASO ARO exams were taken by a number of aspirants and the results are now awaited. Since the commission has released the answer keys today, the results can be expected soon.

What are the steps to access the UPSSSC answer key?

Step 1: Visit the official web portal of the Commission at upsssc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the ASO/ARO answer key link present under the notice board section of the homepage.

Step 3: UPSSSC ASO/ARO revised answer key PDF will open in front of you.

Step 4: Check and download the UPSSSC answer key.

Step 5: Take a print out of the UPSSSC answer key for future reference.

Click on the link below to download the UPSSSC answer key:

http://164.100.181.233/document/Files/UP005/UploadNotices/2208311822505025_C.pdf

The Commission had recently concluded the registration process for the candidates who wanted to apply for the posts of Mukhya Sevika(Head Servant). Eligible candidates had the option of applying for the post online. It is to be noted that the registrations for the same were concluded on 24 August.

