The online application deadline for the Forest Guard or Van Daroga Main Exam 2022 has been extended by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC). Interested candidates can now apply for the exam on the official website upsssc.gov.in till 9 November. The recruitment drive is being conducted for 701 Forest Guard posts in the Uttar Pradesh Forest Department. It should be noted that only PET 2021-qualified candidates are eligible to apply. The age of the UPSSSC Van Daroga applicants must be between 21 and 40 years. However, candidates belonging to the reserved category will be given relaxation in the upper age limit. The exam date is going to be announced later. Candidates who clear the exam are required to appear for the PET and PMT examination before final selection. Candidates of all categories will have to pay an application fee of Rs 25.

The online application process for the posts of UPSSSC Forest Guard or Van Daroga Main Exam 2022 was interrupted on 6 November due to technical reasons. Hence, it was decided to extend the last date for registration. However, the deadline for submission of application fee and correction in the application form remains 13 November.

To get more details, check out the official notification here: http://164.100.181.233/document/Files/UP005/UploadNotices/2209221745486474_C.pdf

Here are the steps to apply for the UPSSSC Forest Guard recruitment 2022:

Step 1: After landing on the homepage of the official website of UPSSSC, click on the link which reads as “Forester”.

Step 2: Apply for the post, and fill up the application form completely.

Step 3: Upload the required documents, pay the application fee, and submit the form.

Step 4: Download the form, and also take out a hardcopy for future reference.

Number of posts reserved:

Out of the 701 forest guards vacancies, 288 posts are reserved for the candidates belonging to unreserved category, 168 for SC applicants, 20 for ST candidates, and 163 posts for applicants from OBC category. A total of 70 posts are reserved for the candidates from EWS category.

Pay Scale:

According to the official notification, the pay scale for the UPSSSC Forest Guard post is Rs 5,200-20,200.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.