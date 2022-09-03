The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the final answer key for the Assistant Boring Technician 2019 written examination

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the final answer key for the Assistant Boring Technician 2019 written examination. Candidates can now view the answer key and download it from the official website of UPSSSC. This recruitment drive intends to fill 486 vacancies for the post of Assistant Boring Technician. The exam was conducted on 3 July, 2022. The answer key has been released for all Series- A, B, C, D, E, F, and G.

Steps to check the UPSSSC answer key:

After landing on the official website of UPSSSC, click on the answer key link for the Assistant Boring Technician Exam 2019.

Post that, a new page will appear on your screen where the final answer key will be visible.

View the answer key, download it, and take its printout for future reference.

Salary and job profile:

The successful candidates will get a basic pay of Rs. 5,200 – 20,200, and they will also be getting allowances. The allowances include dearness allowance, medical allowance, and house rent allowance. The total salary is going to be Rs. 21,700 with allowances.

Cut Off:

The cut off will depend on these factors:

The number of candidates who gave the exam this year.

The cut off of the previous year.

The maximum marks secured.

The candidate’s category.

