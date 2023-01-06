The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the examination dates for the UPSC SO Stenographer exam 2022. Candidates who registered for the SO-Steno (GD-B-GD-I) LDCE – 2018 exam can check and download the schedule on the official site of UPSC. According to the official schedule, the SO Stenographer exam (Paper 1 and Paper 2) will take place on 11 March 2023. The UPSC SO Stenographer (Paper 3) exam is scheduled to be held on 12 March 2023. “Qualifying short-hand test in Hindi or in English at 100 words per minute (WPM) in respect of all the candidates competing for categories IV, V, VI, VII & IX,” reads the notice.

The commission has not given any confirmation so far on the release date of the admit card for the UPSC SO Stenographer exam.

Read the UPSC official notice

Here’s how to check the UPSC SO Steno 2022 exam schedule:

Step 1: Go to UPSC’s official website.

Step 2: Look for the ‘What’s new’ section and click on the link that reads ‘Examination Time Table: SO-Steno (GD-B-GD-I) LDCE – 2018’.

Step 3: The UPSC SO Steno 2022 exam timetable will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Go through the complete schedule and download it.

Step 5: Keep a printout of the UPSC SO Steno 2022 exam schedule for future use.

Check the UPSC SO Steno 2022 exam schedule here:

(Paper 1) General Studies and General Knowledge of the Constitution of India and Machinery of Govt. Practice and Procedures in Parliament and Knowledge of RTI Act. 2005 will take place on 11 March 2023 (Saturday). The objective-type exam will begin from 10 am to 12 noon and will carry a total of 150 marks.

(Paper 2) Procedure and Practice in the Govt. of India Secretariat and attached offices and General Financial and Service Rules duly taking into account the requirement of relevant categories of services will be held on 11 March 2023 (Saturday). The objective-type exam will take place from 2 pm to 4 pm and will also carry a total of 150 marks.

(Paper 3) Noting and Drafting, Précis Writing will be conducted on 12 March 2023 (Sunday). The subjective-type exam will commence from 10 am to 1 pm and will carry a total of 200 marks.

For more details, check the official website on a regular basis.

