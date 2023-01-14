Applications have been invited by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for Scientist ‘B’, Deputy Commissioner, and other posts. The registration process has started today, 14 January. Interested candidates can apply for the posts on the official website of UPSC upsconline.nic.in till 2 February. Applicants are required to pay an application fee of Rs 25. Candidates belonging to the category of Scheduled Caste (SC)/ Scheduled Tribe (ST)/ Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD)/ women are exempted from paying the fee. It should be noted that the applications without the prescribed fee are not going to be considered and will be summarily rejected.

For more details, view the official notification here.

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Steps to apply for the posts

Step 1: After landing on the official website of UPSC, click on the link which reads as “ONLINE RECRUITMENT APPLICATION (ORA) FOR VARIOUS RECRUITMENT POSTS”.

Step 2: On the other page, click on the “Apply Now” link written next to the post you wish to apply for.

Step 3: Then, a page will open where important instructions regarding the recruitment will be provided. Go through the instructions, and then click on “Next”.

Step 4: On the other window, an important note will be provided, read it and click on “Next”.

Step 5: Now, accept the terms and conditions, and click on “Proceed”.

Step 6: Use your registration ID and password for logging. If you haven’t registered yet, then do that first.

Step 7: After this, you will be able to proceed with filling the application form using the required details.

Step 8: Download your application form, and also take out a hardcopy for future reference.

You can click on the link of each post to know about its eligibility criteria. The applicants must check the prescribed essential qualifications before they register for the post. Just having these qualifications doesn’t entitle the candidates to be called for the interview.

Here are the notified posts along with their number of vacancies:

Deputy Commissioner (Horticulture): 1

Assistant Director (Toxicology): 1

Assistant Director of Census Operations (Technical): 6

Assistant Director (IT): 4

Scientist ‘B’ (Toxicology): 1

Rubber Production Commissioner: 1

Scientist ‘B’ (Non-Destructive): 1

Scientific Officer (Electrical): 1

Fisheries Research Investigation Officer: 1

Scientist ‘B’ (Civil Engineering): 9

Junior Translation Officer: 67

Deputy Legislative Counsel (Hindi Branch): 3

Assistant Engineer Grade-I: 4

Senior Scientific Officer: 2

